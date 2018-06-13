Danny McBride considered shooting two 'Halloween' movies back-to-back.

The 41-year-old actor has co-written the much-anticipated new slasher film, and Danny has revealed that his initial plan for the franchise was to shoot two movies in quick succession.

Speaking to EW, Danny shared: ''We were going to shoot two of them back-to-back. Then we were like, 'Well, let's not get ahead of ourselves'.

''This could come out, and everyone could hate us, and we'd never work again. So, let's not have to sit around for a year while we wait for another movie to come out that we know people aren't going to like. So, we were like, 'Let's learn from this, and see what works, and what doesn't'.

''But we definitely have an idea of where we would go [with] this branch of the story and hopefully we get a chance to do it.''

In March, Danny teased details of the new 'Halloween' movie, revealing it will ''pay homage'' to all the films in the franchise.

The actor took over script-writing responsibilities for the reboot of the popular franchise - which has had 10 movies based around its story in total - and is set to take the story of babysitter Laurie Strode and white-masked murderer Michael Myers back to its roots.

He previously explained: ''The 'Halloween' franchise of kind of become a little bit of like choose your own adventure, you know like there's so many different versions, and the timeline is so mixed up, we just thought it would be easier to go back to the source and continue from there.

''It was nicer than knowing you're working on 'Halloween 11', it just seemed cooler, 'We're making 'Halloween 2'.'

''We do [reference the other movies]. For fans, we pay homage and respect to every 'Halloween' that has been out there.''