Danny Jones has admitted McFly are yet to write any new songs ahead of their 2019 comeback.

The 33-year-old guitarist says the group needed a hiatus in 2016 because they were at risk of ''burn out'', and while fellow bandmate Dougie Poynter revealed earlier this year the 'Love is Easy' hitmakers will start penning tunes by this summer, that is not the case at the moment.

He said: ''We didn't have a break for years. If you go too hard for too long, you burn out.

''You need a bit of change to come back, because you don't want to burn out and not enjoy it. I'm not saying we did, but I feel we could have.

''We've not written anything yet. It's got to be the right time.''

Danny is aware McFly - also made up of Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd - need to do something different upon their eventual return to music, because they don't want to sound as though they're ''trying to cover'' their own band.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''The industry has changed since we've been out of it. We used to do HMV signings. Now you go to Apple, Spotify.

''What I don't want is to sound like you're trying to cover your own band. You've got to move on.''

Dougie revealed in January that the boy band - who had seven UK number one singles, and 19 top 10 records - would reform later this year.

He said: ''McFly will at least start writing by the summer and I can't wait.

''I love that band and I love the guys. It's awesome.''

And the bassist admitted the group's reunion almost happened in 2018.

He said: ''It almost happened last year but someone had a project or something that was coming up smack bang in the middle. And we just didn't think there was any point.''