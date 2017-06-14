Danny Jones says McFly feel lost in the current ''dancey'' chart climate.

The 31-year-old hunk - who is joined by Tom Fletcher, 31, Dougie Poynter, 29, and Harry Judd, also 31, in the band - says he plans to hold talks with his bandmates so they can work out where they should be placed in charts.

The 'Obviously' hitmaker has hinted that they could follow in Coldplay's direction and team up with an EDM act like The Chainsmokers to stay relevant, though he insists they will always stay true to their guitar band roots.

Danny - who is currently a mentor on ITV's 'The Voice Kids' - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We think the charts are a bit too dancey for us, and we are trying to work out where we fit.

''We will always be a guitar band but look at Coldplay, they've moulded themselves into a current band by working with The Chainsmokers and I think we should have that discussion.''

Bassist Dougie previously admitted while they have a ''good chunk'' of their new album - their first in seven years, the follow-up to 2010's 'Above the Noise' - completed, it has taken them ''a while'' to put it together because they struggle with songwriting.

He confessed: ''Writing is fun but it's hard.

''It takes a lot of time but we were away for a while.

''It won't be out until it's ready but we got a good chunk done.''

A previous update on their eagerly-anticipated record came from drummer Harry in December, when he said their break made them a better band.

He said: ''We definitely want to keep progressing and growing as a band. Danny has been working a lot in the studio this year in production, Tom is a brilliant writer and Dougie has been out acting and doing other things so he'll be bringing in some new influences and stuff.

''There are already a couple of songs that I think we've got that we all love, and hopefully we'll all be going in the same direction.''