Danny Jones plans to release new solo material this year.

The McFly star has revealed he's been working in the studio on songs after he sold out his debut solo gig at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire last year, and following the release of his solo single 'Is This Still Love', and he hopes to have them ready in time for when he 'The Voice Kids UK' returns this summer.

Danny - who joined the children's version ITV's spinning chair talent show alongside will.i.am and Pixie Lott - told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I went back through a little management change but hopefully June/July I will release.

''I've got two songs flying the flag and from the gig I did I got instant research it, so I'm trying to I'm trying to write more like that.

''Hopefully, by the time of 'The Voice', I will have some more songs.''

The 32-year-old musician's solo sessions have acted as his way of dealing with the affects of his father walking out on his family when he was 18.

He explained: ''When we had our year off from the 15 years of madness, I started writing for The People and then all this stuff I've not dealt with like mum and dad's breakdown in their relationship.

''And I was like: 'These can't be for anyone else.'

''These have to be for me so that's why I started doing solo things.''

Danny also co-wrote the song 'Don't Know Why' on his band's album 'Wonderland' with his sisters Vicky.

And the band's track 'The Ballad of Paul K', was based on his and bandmate Dougie Poynter's experiences of broken families.

Meanwhile, Danny - who is also joined by Tom Fletcher and Harry Judd in the group - also revealed that he secretly released music under the name TRAVI and has worked with chart-topping DJ Sigala on a project.

He said: ''I had this project with Bruce/Sigala before.

''And then I had this thing called TRAVI and I released this dance song called Bang on Spotify.

''I've let you in on a secret now.''

McFly have been on an extended hiatus since 2016, but bassist Dougie recently teased the band are working on their first album in nine years.

The 'Love Is On The Radio' hitmakers haven't released an album since 2010's 'Above The Noise', and after the long wait left fans unsure about their future, he confirmed the group will ''at least start writing'' new tracks this year.

He said: ''McFly will at least start writing by the summer and I can't wait. I love that band and I love the guys. It's awesome.''