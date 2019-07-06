Danny Jones had therapy after his father walked out.

The McFly singer struggled with anxiety attacks after his dad left him and his mom when he was 18 and he has revealed he sought help in therapy to cope with his emotions.

He told the Mirror Online: ''It's lonely. It's like having a massive shopping list of worries. If someone reminded me of dad, that would trigger it.''

Danny previously revealed wasn't going to rely on medication when he was struggling with his mental health and, instead, he became hooked on podcasts and started seeing a counsellor which made him feel so much better.

He said: ''Everyone's minds are different but I got myself better by seeing a therapist, listening to podcasts and I didn't take medication, as I wanted to face it. I was making myself ill; it affected my work, my life and my happiness more than anything. I get a little bit of it now but nothing like it used to be ... One of the first people I talked to was Dougie [Poynter]. We were coming out of this queue when we were travelling and I felt so claustrophobic, as though I couldn't get out of a situation of anxiety. I said to him: 'Mate, sometimes I feel weird like my heart rate goes up, cold sweating and my head goes dizzy.' Dougie said: 'I feel the same.' From then, I was like, so it's not only me.''

Danny has been very open about his past recently as he admitted he hadn't spoken to his father since he walked out on him and his mother.

He said: ''I don't want to kick it off again. Anything negative, I just get rid of it. I kind of have to for my own sanity and happiness. I need to move on with my life.''