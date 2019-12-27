Danny Jones wants his son to be ''proud'' of him.

The McFly singer-and-guitarist - who has 23-month-old Cooper with wife Georgia - admitted becoming a dad has ''changed'' his entire outlook on life and he has become more environmentally-conscious because he wants to leave the world a better place for the younger generation.

He said: ''As a father, I didn't want Cooper to turn around to me and go 'Dad, why didn't you try man?'

''I want him to be proud of me, I want him to look up to me like I looked up to my granddad.

''[Being a dad] changes everything in the long term, I was just plodding along with my own life before whereas now I realise I have to look after the future, you've got to look after the next generation and the ones after that.

''I want his kids to live in an amazing world.

''It's widened my brain, I try and research everything now.''

Danny admitted his bandmate, Dougie Poynter, is an ''inspiration'' to him on the subject of the environment and he hopes he and the rest of the group can spread their message even wider.

He exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''Dougie has written a book about plastics, he's an inspiration to me.

''We're not going to change the world overnight but we can do our bit.

''We're all aware of what we need to do. Me and the boys would be definitely passionate about it. We know that change needs to happen.

''As a band, we haven't spoke about it yet but I'm sure we'd definitely love to.

''Imagine if Tesla gave us their electric tour bus.

''Eco-friendly hotels, we'd stay in them. Get the clothes on and we'd wear them.''