McFly's Danny Jones is launching a solo career.

The 'Love Is Easy' hitmakers haven't released an album since their fifth studio LP 'McFly Above the Noise' in 2010 and it looks like the 32-year-old guitarist has had enough of waiting for his band mates to join him in the studio as he's been secretly working on his own music for the past year and will drop his first single next month.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: ''I've been working on new songs for quite some time now and I can't wait for everyone to hear them.

''The fans have been so supportive across the world and I'm excited for them all to join me on the next part of my journey. I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the road and performing again as I've really missed it.''

And the music he's to release in just a few weeks' time looks set to be a success as he's teamed up with Ash Howes, who has produced tracks for One Direction and James Arthur, and Jake Gosling, who penned Ed Sheeran's 'Thinking Out Loud'.

But Danny isn't just releasing the music here in the UK as he's planning to head out to Latin America - where the band had a huge fan base - to push the sounds too.

However, the hunk - who has been focusing on fatherhood since he welcomed his son Cooper into the world four months ago with his wife Georgia - will have a lot of work on his hands this year as not only is he trying to launch his solo career around the world but he's also been asked to return as a coach on ITV's 'The Voice Kids' alongside Will.I.Am and Pixie Lott later this year.

It's not yet known what his debut single will be called.