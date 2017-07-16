McFly's Danny Jones is set to become a father for the first time.

The 31-year-old guitarist has confirmed his wife Georgia is pregnant with their first child and is due to give birth to the little one on January 18 next year.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, he said: ''I think we're having a boy. I'm going to be a mess at the birth - when I find out if we have a son or a daughter, when I meet him or her. I'd love to know but we've decided we want to have that big surprise.''

Model Georgia added: ''They are going to need a mop for our tears in the delivery room - we are going to be so emotional. Even when we walked in for the first scan I started crying. All they'd said to us was hello.''

The pair - who got married in 2014 - believe Georgia fell pregnant in Palm Springs, California, when they were attending Coachella music festival in April.

Danny explained: ''At first we were shocked when it happened as we'd been casually trying, but so many people have such a hard graft starting a family that we didn't really expect it to happen quickly ... It was a 'let's go to a festival with friends' holiday. Yeah, it's cool: it's a Coachella baby.''

And Danny's bandmates - Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter - are over the moon about the hunk's impending arrival and can't wait to meet the little one.

Danny said: ''It's like our baby has three uncles waiting for him or her.''

Georgia always knew Danny would be an amazing dad but has admitted seeing him as a judge on 'The Voice Kids' has made her realise how great he really is.

She said: ''When I see how he is with children on 'The Voice Kids', how amazing he is with them, he is going to be a great dad. But then I knew that already.''