Danny Jones' son helps him keep fit.

The McFly musician - whose wife Georgia gave birth to their son Cooper 18 months ago - revealed his baby boy is already active, and he's already found ways to turn play time into a mini-workout for himself.

Speaking to the Metro.co.uk, he said: ''He's kicking a ball which is good. He loves to climb. Sometimes I'm his climbing frame and that keeps me fit, I'll do a few bench presses with him.

''I was doing bicep curls with him which was quite funny, he's like a little monkey which is quite funny. He starts laughing.''

However, the 33-year-old pop star admitted the new arrival has had a big impact on his chances for romance with Georgia.

He explained: ''I think I struggle most with if you're not careful you'll lose your relationship within this family life. We've not been able to have a date night since Cooper was born, we try to but he's always ill or there's all these situations that arise. You miss you two, that's the main struggle. Obviously the first six weeks of being a dad, you have a role to play and that is you're there for your missus. Anything she needs you're there, so you're not really bonding with the kids. Too many people expect it to be an instant bond but you've just got to go with it.''

The 'Star Girl' hitmaker's spouse previously revealed they stopped getting intimate shortly after the former Miss England found out she was expecting and it took some time after she gave birth for her body to ''heal'' meaning they didn't have sex for a year.

Georgia said: ''We can't have had sex for a year (at one stage) because after you have your baby you're healing and after two months into getting pregnant we didn't have sex. He was alright he got what he needed!''