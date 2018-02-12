Danny Jones admits the birth of his son Cooper Alf was a ''frantic'' experience for everyone involved.

The 31-year-old musician and his wife Georgia welcomed their first child into the world on January 27, but he's admitted that Cooper was born amid dramatic circumstances, which he's likened to a TV sitcom.

He said: ''I would love to see the CCTV footage of us arriving at 1am. I was frantic, literally like Mr Bean when I was loading up the car, and we got there in record time. I was flashing everyone to move out of the way.''

The McFly star also likened the situation to a scene from the popular British sitcom 'Only Fools and Horses', which featured brothers Del Boy and Rodney Trotter.

He continued: ''When we got to the birthing suite, I skidded in like Del Boy and Rodney, grabbed the first wheelchair I could find but it had a dodgy wheel so it ended up going round in circles.''

Georgia felt similarly overwhelmed by the situation, saying: ''I thought, 'This baby is going to be born at home in the bath ... or in the car.' ''

Despite his baby joy, Danny is still struggling to come to terms with fatherhood, admitting he'll often stare at his son in amazement.

He told HELLO! magazine: ''It's crazy that you can create this life: it's just an overload of love. I keep looking at him and going, 'We created him, we created those ears, those fingers, those toes ...'''

Prior to the birth, the 'All About You' hitmaker and his wife took the decision to keep the gender of their baby a surprise.

And, looking back on the decision, Danny admitted he is shocked he managed to remain so patient for so long.

He explained: ''We understand why people want to find out in advance but we decided to have that big surprise. I'm actually very impatient so I did well to wait.''