Danny Jones says the door is always open for a McFly reunion.

The 32-year-old hunk says that for the time being he's enjoying his solo career - which got off to a flying start with his debut show at London's O2 Academy Islington selling out in minutes - because he can be himself, but he'd love to get back together with his bandmates in the future for ''escapism''.

Comparing the group - also comprised of Harry Judd, Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter - to the teenager superheroes from the popular children's TV show 'Power Rangers', he said: ''We go off and do our own things, and then we come back and go, 'Let's do it, boys'. We're like the Power Rangers.

''McFly you can go for the escapism. But right now I want to show the real side of it that I wanted to get out.''

Danny says the 'Obviously' band's drummer Harry asked if he could be his drummer, but he turned down the offer because he felt that would feel too much like being in McFly.

He told the Metro newspaper: ''Harry was like, 'I want to drum for you', then I was like, 'Yeah... but that would be McFly!'''

The dark-haired hunk says getting to record music by himself has been ''like therapy'' because it has given him freedom.

He admitted: ''It's been like therapy because I have written this album over the past two years.''

The 'It's All About You' hitmakers have been on hiatus since 2013, and Danny is the first of the band to go solo.

The star recently admitted ''behind-the-scenes issues'' were partly his reason for going it alone.

He said: ''There were some behind-the- scenes issues I won't get into, but it wasn't anything massive.''

As for the rest of the band, Dougie recently launched the new punk rock group INK with friends, and he's also been moonlighting on bass guitar for British rock group A.

Harry has reinvented himself as a fitness guru, whilst singer Tom is an established children's author.