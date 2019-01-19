Danny Jones wants a McFly comeback but doesn't think it'll happen anytime soon.

The 32-year-old musician has revealed that he and his bandmates, Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd, are intent on making their first album since 2010's 'Above the Noise'.

The boys - who in 2013 joined forces with Busted to form the McBusted super-group for a tour and album - have started ''talking about doing stuff'' but they need to figure out where they are in the industry and when it's going to happen.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''We're literally just talking about doing stuff because the year that we took off turned into two and then three years and it's just gone so quick.

''When we sat down to do stuff everyone's so busy we were like, 'Boys we got a band, you know?' And we were like, 'Yeah I know,' but it's never about now it's about a long run.

''We're always gonna be young enough to do it and it needs to be right, we need to be patient with it and we need to work out where we fit in the industry and write amazing songs. When McBusted finished we were just like, 'Ah that was so amazing.' But after 15 years of something you need to sometimes chill.''

The 'Love Is Easy' hitmaker - who has 12-month-old son Cooper Alf Jones with his wife Georgia - went on to explain how time away with his family has made his relationship with his bandmates even stronger.

He said: ''I had time to go away and you know have my little boy and chill out and do my solo career and I think it's healthy do to it and it's made our relationship stronger for it.

''We just need our management to get on top of it all now and get us into gear and come up with a plan three's nothing really so we wanna do it well.''