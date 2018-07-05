Danny Jones has recorded a song with Niall Horan that could feature on his debut solo album.

The McFly star teamed up with the One Direction hunk on the track 'Better Days', which was penned during a session for the Irish star's LP 'Flicker', however it didn't make the cut because the pals were ''too busy'' playing golf.

Danny, 32, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We wrote one when he was first starting his album. It was a cool song. I don't know why it didn't get released. Too busy playing bloody golf with him.

''I might stick it on my album. It was called Better Days.''

The 'Shine a Light' hitmaker - who recently sold out his first solo gig at London's O2 Academy Islington - has been asking his pals in the industry for some advice, including his fellow 'The Voice Kids UK' coach will.i.am, Olly Murs and DJ-and-producer Sigala.

He said: ''I always talk to will.i.am about stuff. He's super down with it, so I'll definitely be asking him for advice on marketing and stuff. And I talk a lot to Olly Murs and Sigala. All these people who are friends of mine in the industry, I'll definitely be asking them.

''Now I'm just doing it on my own, you always need your mates to help you.''

McFly - completed by Tom Fletcher, Dougie Poynter and Harry Judd - have been on hiatus since 2013, and Danny is the first of the band to go solo.

The 'Obviously' star has admitted ''behind-the-scenes issues'' were partly his reason for going it alone.

He said: ''There were some behind-the- scenes issues I won't get into, but it wasn't anything massive.''

As for the rest of the band, Dougie recently launched the new punk rock group INK with friends, and he's also been moonlighting on bass guitar for British rock group A.

Drummer Harry has reinvented himself as a fitness guru, whilst singer Tom is an established children's author.