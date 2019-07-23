Danny Jones felt ''self-helped'' after penning his solo music.

The McFly star launched his solo career last year and previously revealed the studio sessions for his debut EP acted as his way of dealing with the affects of his father walking out on his family when he was 18.

The 33-year-old musician has admitted it took ''a while'' to write the lyrics as it was like therapy for him and it was ''hard'' to ''revisit'' his past experiences which caused him ''anxiety''.

Speaking to the Official Charts: Take The Hit podcast, Danny explained: ''The solo stuff took a while. It's been like therapy because growing up with whatever experiences you grow up with, it's hard to write about it.

''It's hard to go back and revisit it and understand why you've got anxiety; understand why you are who you are.

''I have more positives that I can pull [from it] than negatives.

''Yes I've had anxiety, yes I've been down about it, yes I don't talk to my dad anymore.''

The experience was also freeing and the 'Obviously' hitmaker - who has 17-month-old son Cooper with wife Georgia - says he felt like he became ''a man'' during the two years.

He added: ''I feel self-helped, in a way, because of the situations I've written about and not realising I felt that way. ''Honestly, it's been these huge two years of becoming a man, I suppose.

''I've definitely become stronger just by writing about it. It's almost like a weight off my shoulders.''

On why he had to write these personal songs for himself, Danny previously explained: ''When we had our year off from the 15 years of madness, I started writing for The People and then all this stuff I've not dealt with like mum and dad's breakdown in their relationship.

''And I was like: 'These can't be for anyone else.'

''These have to be for me so that's why I started doing solo things.''