Danny Jones and his wife didn't have sex for a year after she fell pregnant.

The McFly frontman and his spouse Georgia - who have son Cooper, 14 months, together - stopped getting intimate shortly after the former Miss England found out she was expecting and it took some time after giving birth for her body to ''heal'' enough for her to be ready to sleep with her husband.

Georgia candidly admitted: ''We can't have had sex for a year (at one stage) because after you have your baby you're healing and after two months into getting pregnant we didn't have sex.

''He was alright he got what he needed!''

But these days, the couple don't go so long without sex as the 32-year-old beauty thinks it's a good way to resolve problems in their relationship.

Speaking on Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton's 'Made By Mammas' Podcast, she said: ''I do think sometimes you're not getting on very well with your other half, I know that we just need to have sex.

''Even if I don't really want to have sex that day because then I'll be like 'Oh yeah I fancy you again.' ''

However, since welcoming Cooper into the world, the couple's lovemaking habits have changed in a major way.

Georgia explained: ''We do make time to spend together so we can go and have brunch and sit and talk. Danny's turned into a morning sex person since kids!

''Before he wouldn't have ever woken up to have sex in the morning because he's so not a morning person but now he hasn't got a choice.

''Now he's Mr Ready To Go in the morning. That's the best time for me so I'm like 'Brilliant so now I can get on with my day' and I'm too knackered by the end of the day. So just do it in the morning - brilliant.''