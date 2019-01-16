Danny Glover is set to star in the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' s alongside returning cast members Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.
Danny Glover is to star in the 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' sequel.
According to Variety, the 72-year-old actor has been lined up for a role in the highly-anticipated follow-up to Sony Pictures' 2017 movie family action romp, which was itself a sequel to the 1995 original movie 'Jumanji', that starred the late Robin Williams and was based on the 1981 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.
News of Glover's casting follows the recent addition of Danny DeVito and 'Crazy Rich Asians' actress Awkwafina, with the trio joining returning stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan who are all reprising their roles from the last movie.
Johnson is thrilled to be working with comedy king DeVito admitting his the 'Twins' star's casting has got him very excited.
The former WWE wrestler said: ''The magic of 'Jumanji' is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas.''
Plot details for the new movie are not yet known, but the original book and 1995 movie both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.
In 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', that concept was updated by making the game into a video game and having four teens transported into its world, where the kids then transformed into avatars portrayed by Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan.
Directed, written, and produced by Jake Kasdan - who also helmed 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - the sequel will be co-written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner and co-produced by Matt Tolmach and Johnson's Seven Bucks.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
There's no-one quite like Mary Goodwin. She's a sexy and totally bad-ass hitwoman with an...
Word has it that a 4-year-old came up with the idea for this unapologetically silly...
Tripp doesn't like the small town life that's currently encapsulating his life. He's a senior...
It's everyone's favourite time of year, the Christmas holidays when families come together every year...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Datari TurnerNoni Jean has always been an immensely talented singer and performer, winning local talent...
Woody Watson is an 11-year-old boy with a broken family and an unpredictable future. His...
Age Of Dragons is based on Herman Melville's classic novel Moby Dick, but this version...
If you've seen Frank Oz's 2007 British comedy, it feels rather pointless to watch this...
Kate and Humphrey are two wolves, they're both members of the same pack but from...
Death often brings a family together and this story is no exception. Aaron and his...
Made two years before the similarly themed Avatar, this original, vividly designed sci-fi animation makes...