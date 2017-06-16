Danny Elfman will be scoring the music for 'Justice League'.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winning composer has joined the DC Extended Universe movie after 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' composer Antonius Tom Holkenborg stepped down.

In a statement, Holkenberg said: ''As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me: you haven't made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project.

''So, I guess I finally graduated this week. It pains me to leave the project but a big thanks to Zack (Snyder) for asking me to be part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss (Whedon) and Warner Bros all the best with 'Justice League'.''

Elfman, who has frequently collaborated with filmmaker Tim Burton on his films, previously worked with Whedon on Marvel Studios' box office hit 'Avengers: Age of Ultron'.

He has also worked on a number of comic book adaptations including 'Batman', 'Batman Returns', 'Dick Tracy', 'Spider-Man', 'Spider-Man 2', 'Hulk', 'Wanted' and 'Hellboy 2: The Golden Army'.

Elfman is also the main composer for the hit cartoon series 'The Simpsons'.

In May, Whedon took over post-production duties for 'Justice League', including writing and directing additional photography for the film, after Snyder stepped down after the completion of the main photography following the tragic death of his daughter.

Whedon, 52, initially made the switch from Marvel to DC when he was hired to direct upcoming DCU movie 'Batgirl'.

The director has already undertaken some London-based re-shoots.

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but not only will the film be bringing together the DC heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill) but also boasts a very impressive supporting cast

Mera (Amber Heard) from the upcoming 'Aquaman' film and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg), Lois Lane (Amy Adams) and Alfred Pennyworth (Jeremy Irons) from 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' will all feature.

'Justice League' hits cinemas in November this year.