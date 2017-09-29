Danny Elfman teases the audience will not know whose side Superman is on in 'Justice League'.

The Grammy and Emmy Award winning composer has joined the DC Extended Universe movie after 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' composer Antonius Tom Holkenborg departed the project, and has teased the music will be ''very dark''.

Speaking to Billboard, the composer said: ''There are few little fan moments. I installed a moment of the 'Wonder Woman' theme that Hans Zimmer did for 'Batman v Superman', but I also had two minutes where I had the pleasure of saying, 'Let's do John Williams' Superman', and that for me was heaven, because now I have a melody to twist, and I'm using it in an actually very dark way, in a dark moment.

''It's the kind of thing that some fans will notice. Some won't. It's a moment where we're really not sure whose side he's on.''

The plot of the 'Justice League' is still scarce but not only will the film be bringing together the DC heroes Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and Superman (Henry Cavill).

Elfman also revealed that the rest of the heroes have their own ''very simple motifs''.

He said: ''I created very simple motifs. There are so many themes, you can't just do a big theme for everything. So I created a motif for Flash, for Aquaman and Cyborg - but they're very simple things, and [DC] understood. I said, 'These things may never be used again, but I'm giving you all the components, should you wish to have things to build on.'

''So they either will or they won't, but that's how I approach a project like this. You have to take the attitude that this is the beginning of a mythology and it all matters, it all comes to fruition, and with any luck they will.''

'Justice League' hits cinemas in November this year.