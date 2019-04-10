Justin Kerrigan announced that he'll be working on a follow-up to the 1999 cult hit 'Human Traffic' which will be a ''reaction to Brexit'' and will see Danny Dyer return as hard partying character Moff.
A 'Human Traffic' sequel has been confirmed and it will star Danny Dyer and is a ''reaction to Brexit''.
Director Justin Kerrigan has announced that he is working on a follow-up to the original film, released in 1999, titled 'Human Traffic: The Revolution'.
The cult classic was set over the course of a drug-fuelled weekend in Cardiff starred Danny, John Simm, Lorraine Pilkington, Shaun Parkes and Nicola Reynolds and focused on UK clubbing culture.
Speaking at a 20th anniversary event for the original film in Tramshead, Cardiff, Justin said: ''We're doing 'Human Traffic 2' It's about one race, the human race and a reaction to Brexit. We love you people and we can't wait to see you again.''
Speaking to Mixmag, he continued: ''It's about everyone coming together as one race - the human race. It's a comedy about the rave generation set over a weekend in Cardiff, London, and Ibiza, 'Human Traffic 2' is as relevant to today as [the original] was relevant for its time''.
According to the filmmaker, 'EastEnders' actor Danny, 41, ''can't wait to play Moff again'' while Shaun, 46, and Nicola, 46, are also set to return and Kerrigan confirmed that UK distribution for the film has been arranged.
Speaking of having original cast members back on board, Justin said: ''When I moved back to my old neighbourhood in Cardiff I discovered Nicola Reynolds was my neighbour, coincidence? I don't know. Shaun and I have always been in touch because we had a mutual friend in Howard Marks.
''Danny is on fire for the sequel and we're talking all the time now - he can't wait to play Moff again and I can't wait to show the world what he is capable of. So we're all still friends, and in each other's corner.''
