Danny Dyer is reportedly being lined up for 'Back In Business'.

The 41-year-old actor starred in cult hit 'The Business' alongside Tamer Hassan, 51, in 2005, and now 14 years later it's said a highly anticipated follow up is in the works with Hassan holding discussions with production companies and investors after penning a script for the sequel.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Tamer is incredibly excited about the script. Fans of 'The Business' are going to be in for a treat.

''There's still so much intrigue around that movie and both Tamer and Danny still get a lot of love for it.''

While Dyer remains focused on his TV career as he plays Mick Carter in BBC soap 'EastEnders', it's said he would be ''excited'' about reprising his role.

The source added: ''Danny remains dedicated to 'EastEnders', and shooting the movie won't affect his role in Walford. But, of course, he's excited about the prospect of reuniting with Tamer on screen.''

'The Business' - which was set in the 1980s and written and directed by Nick Love ('The Sweeney') - saw Dyer star as street thug Frankie, who escapes from his rough South London estate and heads to Spain.

Once he arrives there, he meets and develops a bond with Charlie (Hassan), a nightclub owner who is connected to local gangster Sammy (Geoff Bell).

While Charlie and Frankie go into business together, the latter ends up falling for Sammy's wife Carly (Georgina Chapman).

Dyer's most recent movie role came in 2015's 'Assassin', and he has been largely focused on 'EastEnders' since his debut in 2013.