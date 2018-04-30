Danny Devito has been honoured with his own day.

The 73-year-old actor quickly became a household name in Hollywood after shooting to fame for his role in the series 'Taxi' before starring in films such as 'Batman Returns', 'Matilda' and 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' and he's now been given the ultimate award by his home state of New Jersey making him the first person in the area's history to have his own dedicated day.

Announcing the news on Saturday (28.04.18) at the Asbury Park Music and Film festival, the City Council declared the actor's birthday, November 17, will be known as ''Danny DeVito Day'' and the actor was ''flattered'' by the honour.

Speaking to The New York Times, he said: ''I was very flattered, of course, they first told me I could have a beach. Yeah, but they reneged. So I said, 'Oh, that's perfect. It's New Jersey.' ''

And Danny has vowed to do more to push for more films to be made in New Jersey as a result of the honour.

He added: ''Now that I'm an icon and have a Danny DeVito Day, I'm going to try my best to get the tax incentive passed in New Jersey so that we can make movies in New Jersey.''

The 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' actor - who has adult children Lucy, Grace, and Jacob, with estranged wife Rhea Perlman - has always held his home state close to his heart, naming his production company Jersey Films and paying for repairs to the Paramount Theatre in Asbury Park so his film 'Throw Mamma From the Train' - which he starred and directed in - could be shown there for local residents.

Phil Murphy, the state's governor, spoke at the festival to honour the star because of his strong home ties.

He said: ''Danny has never forgotten where he came from.''