Danny Devito is set to star in 'Jumanji 2' alongside Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.
Danny Devito is set to star in 'Jumanji 2'.
The 74-year-old actor has been lined up for a role in the sequel to Sony's 2017 movie 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', which was in itself a sequel to the 1995 movie 'Jumanji', which starred the late Robin Williams and was based on the 1981 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.
News of DeVito's casting, which was first reported by Variety magazine, follows the recent addition of 'Crazy Rich Asians' star Awkwafina, who will be joining a star-studded cast of returning faces from the 2017 flick, with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan all reprising their roles.
Speaking about the casting choice, Johnson told Variety: ''The magic of 'Jumanji' is who becomes who. And the idea of Danny DeVito joining our cast was too irresistible and something we knew we wanted to deliver to our audience this upcoming Christmas. Dwanta Claus loves everyone.''
Plot details for the new movie are not yet known, but the original book and 1995 movie both told the story of a magical board game in which wild jungle animals came into the real world.
In 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle', that concept was updated by making the game into a video game and having four teens transported into its world, where the kids then transformed into avatars portrayed by Johnson, Black, Hart and Gillan.
As of the time of writing, both DeVito and Awkwafina's roles are not known to the public, but sources recently claimed the 29-year-old actress was set to have a ''key'' and ''significant'' part.
Directed, written, and produced by Jake Kasdan - who also worked on 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' - the sequel will be co-written by Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, and co-produced by Matt Tolmach and Johnson's Seven Bucks.
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Less thrilling than Paine's 2006 documentary Who Killed the Electric Car, this follow-up takes a...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
The Good Night Trailer The Good Night Stars a dream-cast of Martin Freeman, Simon Pegg,...
T.S. Eliot has remarked, "Human kind cannot bear very much reality." And who would dare...