Danny Devito thinks that Colin Farrell will do a ''great job'' playing The Penguin.
Danny Devito thinks that Colin Farrell will do a ''great job'' as The Penguin in Batman.
The 'Matilda' star played the iconic DC Comics villain in the 1992 film 'Batman Returns' and he has given Colin his seal of approval to do something great with the character in 'The Batman'.
Danny told Screen Rant: ''Colin's a great actor ... He's a good friend of mine. I've known him for many years and I think he's going to do a great job as The Penguin. It's going to be really interesting to see his take on it.''
The 'Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them' star will play The Penguin in Matt Reeves take on The Caped Crusader. The blockbuster will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne and his Batmobile-driving alter ego and it is set to be released in 2021.
A number of supporting cast members have also been confirmed, including Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.
'The Lighthouse' star Robert, 33, has previously suggested that his portrayal of Batman will have a dark side.
He said: ''Batman's not a hero. He's a complicated character. I don't think I could ever play a real hero - there's always got to be something a little bit wrong. I think it's because one of my eyes is smaller than the other.
''I love the director, Matt Reeves, and it's a dope character. His morality is a little bit off. He's not the golden boy, unlike almost every other comic-book character.''
Robert also revealed that he was ''furious'' when news of him playing the titular character was leaked early.
He said: ''When that thing leaked, I was f***ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.''
Kai Whiston is back already with his second album of his own 'No World As Good As Mine', and this time he has the help of organic instruments.
Her debut album The Witching Hour is out soon.
Feet are mid-tour and promoting their debut album, and tonight they played Ramsgate Music Hall with support from local band Malpractice.
Famed for performing one of her own songs as her opening gambit on The X Factor, Lucy Spraggan rocked up at the Booking Hall as part of her UK and...
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Less thrilling than Paine's 2006 documentary Who Killed the Electric Car, this follow-up takes a...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
The Good Night Trailer The Good Night Stars a dream-cast of Martin Freeman, Simon Pegg,...
T.S. Eliot has remarked, "Human kind cannot bear very much reality." And who would dare...