According to Danny Devito, the CGI elements of the live-action 'Dumbo' movie are ''kind of cool''.
The veteran actor stars as Max Medici in the Tim Burton-directed film, and he's admitted to being wowed by the experience of interacting with the CGI elements in the movie.
He shared: ''I've never done that before. It's really kind of cool.
''The first time I saw it, we have a couple people in green suits. We have these big aluminium outlines of how big an elephant would be, with eyes that are like little tennis balls.
''They're carried by a person in green so that when you're in the relationship, you know where it's gonna be.''
DeVito, 74 - whose co-stars include Colin Farrell, Michael Keaton, Eva Green, and Alan Arkin - also admitted to being charmed by the film's ''never-give-up'' tone.
He told Collider: ''It's very, very positive. Hopeful. Almost a never-give-up kind of thing.
''In life, you see all the different things that infiltrate the good things in life. Things that surprise you come out of nowhere. Like when you think you're making a move with someone who maybe is duplicitous.
''In terms of a younger person, or an older person, by now you guys must have learned this already, I hope, but the idea is that you can't always believe what somebody tells you.
''Sometimes it messes up all your hopes and dreams. But if you all stick together, possibly you could get out of it and there'll be a happy ending. And dreams do come true.''
