Danny Devito has remained ''very close'' to Rhea Perlman despite their divorce.

The 74-year-old actor has insisted that, although he and the 70-year-old actress called time on their 46-year marriage in 2017, the pair are still friends.''

In an interview with People magazine, he said: ''We're friends. We're happy. Everybody's happy.''

And after previously working with his ex-wife on projects including TV series 'Taxi' and as a married couple in 'Matilda', Danny won't rule out working with Rhea again in the future.

He added: ''She's a good actress and I love working with her.''

The 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star has children Lucy, 36, Grace, 34, and Jacob, 32 with the 'Cheers' actress and first announced their split in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, however later reconciled in March 2013 before going their separate ways again in March 2017.

Meanwhile, Danny can next be seen as ringmaster Max Medici in Tim Burton's live action take on 'Dumbo' and he felt ''really honoured'' when the director called him to ask him to be a part of the movie.

He said: I felt really honoured to be in his movie. I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I wasn't in this film. This is one of my favourite Disney movies.

''[The new movie] captures all the feelings and sensibilities of [the original]--how people push away something different. And then also the idea of figuring out how to conquer the fears and insecurities that we have in life.

''It's all there with Tim's incredible artistry.''