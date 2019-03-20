Danny Devito has insisted that despite his divorce from Rhea Perlman the pair remain good friends and are ''very close''.
Danny Devito has remained ''very close'' to Rhea Perlman despite their divorce.
The 74-year-old actor has insisted that, although he and the 70-year-old actress called time on their 46-year marriage in 2017, the pair are still friends.''
In an interview with People magazine, he said: ''We're friends. We're happy. Everybody's happy.''
And after previously working with his ex-wife on projects including TV series 'Taxi' and as a married couple in 'Matilda', Danny won't rule out working with Rhea again in the future.
He added: ''She's a good actress and I love working with her.''
The 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia' star has children Lucy, 36, Grace, 34, and Jacob, 32 with the 'Cheers' actress and first announced their split in October 2012 after 30 years of marriage and over 40 years together, however later reconciled in March 2013 before going their separate ways again in March 2017.
Meanwhile, Danny can next be seen as ringmaster Max Medici in Tim Burton's live action take on 'Dumbo' and he felt ''really honoured'' when the director called him to ask him to be a part of the movie.
He said: I felt really honoured to be in his movie. I wouldn't have been able to live with myself if I wasn't in this film. This is one of my favourite Disney movies.
''[The new movie] captures all the feelings and sensibilities of [the original]--how people push away something different. And then also the idea of figuring out how to conquer the fears and insecurities that we have in life.
''It's all there with Tim's incredible artistry.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
Although the plot isn't particularly original, a darkly internalised tone makes this low-key thriller oddly...
Dr Seuss' eco-fable is transformed into a raucous adventure comedy in this colourful animated feature....
Less thrilling than Paine's 2006 documentary Who Killed the Electric Car, this follow-up takes a...
Ted is a young boy who lives in the perfect town: everything is clean and...
Despite its over-the-top zaniness, this romantic comedy manages to keep us entertained with its starry...
When Beth attends her sisters sporadic wedding in Rome, she expects to fulfil her duties...
The Good Night Trailer The Good Night Stars a dream-cast of Martin Freeman, Simon Pegg,...
T.S. Eliot has remarked, "Human kind cannot bear very much reality." And who would dare...