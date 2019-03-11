'Dumbo' actor Danny Devito said he is feeling ''really good'' after taking a tumble while he was getting up on stage during a recent press conference.
Danny Devito is feeling ''really good'' after taking a tumble during a recent press conference.
The 'Dumbo' actor - who is busy promoting Tim Burton's live action adaptation of the Disney animated classic about a flying elephant - has laughed off the awkward moment, revealing he is doing well after taking what seemed to be a hard fall on his way up to the stage and joking he hit the deck because he didn't have the character's feather which gives him the confidence to soar.
He told Extra: ''I'm in great shape, I am really good. As I say to people, I am known to throw myself at the press and I did that day try to emulate Dumbo... but I didn't have my feather with me, did not fly.
''I just flew on that stage. It was amazing -- I didn't get hurt at all. Here you are in Mexico, you are promoting the movie, I come onstage, I caught my foot on the top of the step. I knew I was going, I just went with it, surfed across the stage. It was like a flop.''
The 74-year-old star joked that he asked everyone gathered in the room not to ''print the picture'' of the embarrassing moment, but he admitted he knew it wouldn't stay behind closed doors.
He laughed: ''Of course I said, 'Don't print the picture', and I knew everyone was going to print the picture.''
Meanwhile, Danny previously praised the ''never-give-up'' mentality behind 'Dumbo', and told his fans that ''dreams do come true''.
He recently added: ''In life, you see all the different things that infiltrate the good things in life. Things that surprise you come out of nowhere. Like when you think you're making a move with someone who maybe is duplicitous.
''In terms of a younger person, or an older person, by now you guys must have learned this already, I hope, but the idea is that you can't always believe what somebody tells you.
''Sometimes it messes up all your hopes and dreams, but if you all stick together possibly you could get out of it and there'll be a happy ending.''
