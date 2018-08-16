Danny Cipriani has been charged with assaulting a police officer after he got caught up in a ''boozed-up nightclub row'' in Jersey this week.

The 30-year-old English rugby union player will appear in court first thing on Thursday (16.08.18) morning after he was arrested and charged with common assault, larceny, resisting arrest and being disorderly on licensed premises following a messy incident around 1am outside The Little Drift nightclub in St Helier.

An eye witness told The Sun Online: ''Cipriani was in a row after a big disagreement with a burly bouncer. The player wanted to take his drink outside, but wasn't allowed.

''An argument broke out, and neither man backed down. Things turned nasty and there was a scuffle as the duo spilled out into the street. Cipriani, looking unsteady on his feet, was detained. Police were called straightaway.''

The hunk - who previously dated Kelly Brook - was said to be on a pub crawl with his team mates from Gloucester RFC as part of the club's pre-season tour.

An insider explained: ''The player was clearly sozzled and could be seen swaying around. He could clearly be heard saying, 'These wrists are gold, loosen the cuffs'. It caused a bit of a laugh. When the police arrested him he was very relaxed.

''St Helier is like a small village and nothing happens here without everyone knowing. A few clubbers who watched the drama were die-hard England fans. Even as Cipriani was taken away, people were asking if it meant the end of his international career.''

Danny was ushered into a police car and taken down to custody where he will remain until his appearance in court at 10am today.

However, his boozy antics have left a dark cloud over the future of his sporting career as he was only welcomed back into the England team in June after he was dropped 10 years ago following a series of disciplinary issues.

Speaking of the tour in South Africa, Eddie Jones said of Danny: ''If he's a good character he could be in the team for a long time. If he's a bad character, there's always a plane back from Johannesburg.''