British filmmaker Danny Boyle's chances of directing 'Bond 25' have been thrown into doubt, according to a report.
The acclaimed moviemaker is said to have held talks about helming the much-anticipated new James Bond movie, but a scheduling clash is brewing, with Danny having just agreed to direct his first-ever musical movie.
His latest project is being penned by Richard Curtis, and will tell the story of a musician in the UK around the 1960s and 1970s who is struggling for success.
The movie could start filming in a few months' time, which could make things potentially awkward in terms of Danny directing the Bond movie, which is scheduled for release in November 2019.
If Bond producers are determined to have Danny direct their latest movie, they may be forced to change their original production schedule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Daniel Craig is set to reprise the role of Bond for the new movie, and his wife, actress Rachel Weisz, recently dismissed the idea that his long-term replacement should be a woman.
Instead, she suggested that females should get a whole new series of movies for themselves.
Rachel explained: ''[Author Ian Fleming] devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women.
''Why not create your own story rather than jumping on to the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.''
