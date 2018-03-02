'Slumdog Millionaire' filmmaker Danny Boyle has joined with Richard Curtis for a new musical based around the music of The Beatles.
Danny Boyle has teamed up with Richard Curtis to create a new musical movie based on The Beatles' songs.
The 61-year-old filmmaker - who won the Best Director Academy Award for his drama 'Slumdog Millionaire' - has joined forces with the screenwriter, who is best known for his classic British movies such as 'Four Weddings and a Funeral', 'Notting Hill' and 'Love Actually', to make a new cinematic story inspired by the Liverpool born Fab Four.
The Daily Mail newspaper reports that Curtis, 61, has penned the script for the musical which has the tentative title 'All You Need Is Love' - the name of the band's 1967 single of the same name - but Working Title, who are producing the picture, insisted the project is still untitled.
From what is known at this moment is that the film will tell the story of a struggling musician who thinks he is the only one who remembers The Beatles.
Himesh Patel - best known for playing Tamwar Masood in 'EastEnders' - has been cast as the musician and is so far the only star to be attached to the musical.
The Beatles were comprised of John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Sir Ringo Starr and they were together from 1960 until 1970.
They became widely regarded as the foremost and most influential rock band and their discography includes numerous hits, like 'Ticket To Ride', 'I Am the Walrus' and 'Get Back', and seminal albums such as 'Revolver', 'Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band' and 'Abbey Road'.
They are the best-selling band in history, with estimated sales of more than 800 million physical and digital albums worldwide.
As well as their music, the band also starred in a number of films based around their hit songs including 1964 'A Hard Day's Night' and 'Help!'.
Out of the four members, only two survive - Paul and Ringo - after John was murdered in 1980 and George died from lung cancer in November 2001.
