Danny Boyle was in ''casting heaven'' with 'Creation Stories'.

The 62-year-old filmmaker is serving as an executive producer on the upcoming biopic, which will bring to life the story of Creation Records boss Alan Mcgee, and has praised the movie's stellar cast - which includes 'Trainspotting' star Ewen Bremner as the music mogul - as well as Nick Moran, who is on board to helm the project.

Speaking to Sky News, he said: ''Nick Moran's making it, it's written by Irvine Welsh and his writing partner Dean Kavanagh, and they're people who I admire enormously.

''But, they've also cast Ewen Bremner as Alan McGee, which is casting heaven. I can't think of a better piece of casting that I've ever heard.''

The movie will see 'Trainspotting' author Irvine Welsh reunite with Danny, who helmed the 1996 cult classic, as the 60-year-old writer has penned the screenplay based on Alan's book 'The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label' with his partner Dean Cavanagh.

The movie will tell the story of the record label owner as he signs the likes of Oasis, Primal Scream, My Bloody Valentine and Teenage Fanclub.

The cast will also include Jason Flemyng - who starred alongside Nick in the hit 1998 Guy Ritchie crime thriller 'Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels' - Rupert Everett and Suki Waterhouse.

Steven Berkoff, Leo Flanagan, Ed Byrne, Paul Kaye, Thomas Turgoose, Rufus Jones, Perry Benson and Mel Raido have also joined the cast.

In a statement, 'Filth' author Irvine admitted he couldn't be happier to be writing the movie.

He previously said: ''I've been lucky to work with both Danny and Nick over the years and to have the two of them together on this project, along with Ewen, feels like a lottery win.''

And Moran added: ''Working as a team with Danny on this film is a dream... The last time him and Irvine worked together they changed the world of cinema. Who wouldn't be excited to be part of that team!''