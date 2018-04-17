Acclaimed director Danny Boyle's new untitled comedy movie is set for release in September 2019.
Danny Boyle's new untitled comedy movie has been handed a release date of September 13 next year.
The 61-year-old director - who has been strongly linked with helming the new James Bond movie - is teaming up with the likes of Lily James, Himesh Patel and Kate McKinnon on the project, which is based on a script by Richard Curtis.
Boyle - who has previously directed hits such as 'Trainspotting' and 'Slumdog Millionaire' - and Curtis are also set to serve as producers, according to Variety.
Plot details of the new project are being kept under wraps for the time being, but it has been confirmed that the movie will be music-themed and set in the 60s and 70s.
Boyle has, of course, also been heavily to the new Bond project, which was originally handed a release date of November 8 next year.
That now appears to be unlikely, with actress Naomie Harris - who stars as Miss Moneypenny in the franchise - recently admitting she hasn't spoken to anyone about the much-anticipated new movie.
She confessed: ''It'll be very disappointing if I'm not involved. I really hope they ask me back. I haven't heard anything.''
Naomie is delighted that Daniel Craig has agreed to reprise the role of Bond, and she's similarly excited about the prospect of Boyle directing the film.
But the London-born star recently admitted she hasn't held any serious discussions about the highly anticipated movie.
She said: ''I know it's going later in the year and released next year.
''I know quite excitingly that Daniel [Craig] is definitely back and I've heard that Danny Boyle is attached as director. Who knows.''
