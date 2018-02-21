Danny Boyle is in talks to direct Bond 25.

The 61-year-old filmmaker is the new frontrunner to helm the upcoming James Bond movie, which will see Daniel Craig in his final outing as secret agent 007, according to Variety.

Boyle - who won the Best Director Oscar in 2009 for his drama 'Slumdog Millionaire' - is reportedly very interested in the project and has always held the ambition to direct a Bond film.

Up until recently Christopher Nolan was the frontrunner for the historic entry in the franchise but he ended speculation by revealing he would not be the person taking the director's chair.

The 'Dunkirk' filmmaker had previously spoken to producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson about potentially landing the job, but although he loves the spy series he won't be guiding Bond through his action this time.

Nolan said: ''I won't be the man (to direct the next Bond). No, categorically. I think every time they hire a new director I'm rumoured to be doing it. I'd love to make a Bond film at some point and I think those producers - Barbara and Michael - they do a tremendous job and Sam Mendes has done a terrific job the last couple of films, so they don't particularly need me. But I've always been inspired by the films and would love to do one someday.''

Sam Mendes helmed the last two instalments in the series, 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', which were both hailed as two of the best Bond movies of all-time.

Craig, 49, has admitted one of his motivations for slipping into Bond's tuxedo one final time for his fifth outing as the British agent is that he will break the late Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest-serving Bond when 2019 rolls around - the year the film will be released - as he will have been in possession of the iconic part for 13 years.