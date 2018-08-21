Danny Boyle has dropped out of directing 'Bond 25', just months after he was confirmed for the project.
The 61-year-old director was on board to helm the upcoming James Bond movie - currently known only as 'Bond 25' - but it has now been revealed that due to ''creative differences'' with members of the team including lead star Daniel Craig, he will no longer be working on the feature.
A tweet from the official 007 Twitter account on Tuesday (21.08.18) read: ''Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25.''
Danny - who previously helmed projects including 'Trainspotting' and 'Slumdog Millionaire' - had been announced for the film back in May, with EON Productions executives Michael and Barbara stating at the time they were ''delighted'' with the decision.
They said in a statement: ''We are delighted to announce that the exceptionally talented Danny Boyle will be directing Daniel Craig in his fifth outing as James Bond in the 25th instalment of the franchise.
''We will begin shooting Bond 25 at Pinewood Studios in December with our partners at MGM and thrilled that Universal will be our international distributor.''
In March, Danny teased he was working on the 'Bond 25' script.
He said: ''We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really.
''I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks.
''Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.''
The latest instalment of the suave spy franchise - which will see Daniel Craig star as 007 for the fifth time - is due to hit cinema screens in November 2019, and whilst production was supposed to begin in December this year, it is currently unknown whether that will be pushed back whilst they search for a new director.
