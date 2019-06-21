Danny Boyle thinks Robert Pattinson should play James Bond and he is convinced he is right for the role after watching him in 2018 sci-fi film 'High Life'.
Danny Boyle thinks Robert Pattinson should be the next James Bond.
The 62-year-old director - who was originally set to helm Bond 25 but left the project over creative differences - has backed Pattinson, 33, to take over the tuxedo from Daniel Craig once he hangs it up for the final time.
Boyle is convinced the 'Twilight Saga' star would make a great 007 after seeing his performance in 2018 sci-fi film 'High Life'.
Recalling his reaction to Pattinson in Claire Denis' film in an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''And it was so bizarre, because I was sitting there thinking, 'Oh my God, they should get him to be the next Bond.' ''
When asked whether he thought Pattinson could potentially be too young for the role, he said: ''No, no, he must be in his 30s. How old was [Sean] Connery? He's ready now.''
The 'Trainspotting' filmmaker previously revealed that it was a disagreement with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson over the script that caused him to exit the project but insisted it was a ''great shame'' that things didn't work out.
He said: ''I learned quite a lot about myself working with Bond. I work in partnership with writers and I am not prepared to break it up.
''We were working very, very well, but they didn't want to go down that route with us. So we decided to part company.''
Cary Joji Fukunaga has since been appointed as the movie's director and Boyle wouldn't reveal any specific details about the disagreement because it would be ''unfair'' on the new filmmaker.
He said: ''It would be unfair to say what it was because I don't know what Cary is going to do. I got a very nice message from him and I gave him my best wishes ... It is just a great shame.''
Celebrating the gothic rock movement of the 80s and beyond.
On their self-titled debut album, it's really game time for jazz rappers Injury Reserve.
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Add this guy to your playlist ASAP.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Injury Reserve have spent the last few years rising to the top of underground hip-hop and becoming one of the most exciting acts in the whole genre.
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
It's been 20 years since we last saw four freewheeling young junkies from Edinburgh spiral...
Ewan McGregor explains his 'Trainspotting' character Mark 'Rent Boy' Renton's circumstances as we segue into...
Set 20 years after the original movie, we see our favourite once drug-addled Scotsman reunited....
Sidestepping arguments about accuracy, writer Aaron Sorkin and director Danny Boyle take an artistic, impressionistic...
Steve Jobs was an entrepreneur from the day of his birth and became one of...
Danny Boyle is obviously having a ball with this thriller, deploying every cinematic trick he...
Danny Boyle brings his considerable filmmaking energy to bear on this claustrophobic true story, and...
127 Hours is the remarkable story of Aron Ralston, a guy that chases adventure! He...
Watch the trailer for Slumdog Millionaire.Who Wants To Be A Millionaire is a huge show...
The grisly 28 Weeks Later... jettisons the director, cast, and recurring characters from the original...
Sunshine Trailer The Sun is dying, and mankind is dying with it. Our last hope:...