Danny Boyle is working on a script for Bond 25.

The 61-year-old filmmaker was recently announced as the new frontrunner to helm the upcoming James Bond movie, which will see Daniel Craig in his final outing as secret agent 007, but it was never revealed whether he would be taking over directorial duties.

However, in an interview with Metro US, Boyle has revealed he is currently working on a script and has an idea for the anticipated 25th film in the franchise.

He said: ''We are working on a script right now. And it all depends on that really.

''I am working on a Richard Curtis script at the moment. We hope to start shooting that in six or seven weeks.

''Then Bond would be right at the end of the year. But we are working on them both right now.

Boyle - who won the Best Director Oscar in 2009 for his drama 'Slumdog Millionaire' - is currently working on a musical based around the music of the Beatles for Curtis.

But revealed he has an idea for a story for the iconic British 007 spy but refused to give any spoilers away.

He said: ''We've got an idea, John Hodge, the screenwriter, and I have got this idea, and John is writing it at the moment.

''And it all depends on how it turns out. It would be foolish of me to give any of it away.''

'Dunkirk' filmmaker Christopher Nolan was originally the frontrunner to helm the upcoming film but recently revealed he would not be the person taking the director's chair.

Sam Mendes helmed the last two instalments in the series, 'Skyfall' and 'Spectre', which were both hailed as two of the best Bond movies of all-time.

Craig, 50, has admitted one of his motivations for slipping into Bond's tuxedo one final time for his fifth outing as the British agent is that he will break the late Sir Roger Moore's record as the longest-serving Bond when 2019 rolls around - the year the film will be released - as he will have been in possession of the iconic part for 13 years.