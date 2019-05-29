Dannii Minogue says Sharon Osbourne ''made it very clear'' she didn't like her.

The two former 'X Factor' co-stars have clashed a lot over the years, and now the 47-year-old singer has reignited the feud as she speculated why Sharon, 66, doesn't seem to be a big fan, insisting she called her an ''annoying mosquito''.

In an interview with 'Anh's Brush With Fame' on Wednesday (29.05.19) she said: ''She didn't like me, she made it very clear.

''I think [Sharon's dislike of me] was something to do with me being an 'annoying mosquito and I should be squashed.' It was a lot more graphic than 'I don't like you.' I still don't really know why.''

The rivalry first began 12 years ago when they were both judges on the UK version of Simon Cowell's singing competition, and Sharon took some digs at Dannii during a TV interview at the time.

She said: ''I feel bad for her, because she knows she's [on the show] for her looks.''

Both stars have written about the clashes in their own books, with Sharon calling the working experience ''intolerable''.

Writing in 2013's 'Unbreakable', she claimed: ''[The drama] was unbelievably bad. Dannii had taken to walking past me in the hallway without even making eye contact. I'd like to say it didn't bother me, but it did.''

While in 2010, Dannii also said she struggled to work with Sharon and claimed the pair fought backstage.

In 'Dannii: My Story', she wrote: ''Five minutes before the start of the first live show in my first series of 'The X Factor', I was sitting in my dressing room, shaking and weeping quietly into my hands.''

While the pair have been at odds for more than a decade, the pop star has previously tried to dismiss the feud and move on claiming it is completely ''one-sided''.

Speaking in 2017, she argued: ''I honestly don't think about Sharon. I heard she was making comments about me again, and it's a one-sided argument that I'm not involved in. She's just not a part of my life.''