Dannii Minogue is going on tour with Take That in Australia this November.

The 44-year-old Australian singer - who is the young sister of pop princess Kylie Minogue - is set to release new single 'Holding On' this week, and surprised fans over the weekend with the announcement she is to perform with pal Gary Barlow's band.

The 'Needle On It' hitmaker was chosen by the 46-year-old frontman to play the gigs after she was a judge on his UK TV talent show 'Let it Shine' earlier this year, and she can't wait to play her music at venues she's never played before.

Dannii said: ''I'll be going to cities around Australia where I've never performed my music with a live band before.

''I did these arenas when I was in 'Grease' back in the day but not with my own music. ''Everything else I've done has been in clubs, but I got a taste for big venues when I played Rod Laver Arena with Culture Club last year.''

Dannii has teamed up with Sia for a song too and is in no rush to release it.

She said: ''I love it, it's a classic Sia song in the way it's a huge vocal with beautiful melodies.

''She was happy with the vocals I put down, but we haven't quite finished it yet.

''It'll be a nice surprise whenever we get it ready. Everything's in place to release music when I like it.''

Those expecting an album from Dannii - whose last record was 2007's 'Club Disco' - may be disappointed as she said looking after her seven-year-old son Ethan - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Kris Smith - takes up most of her time.

However, being able to release music at her pleasure digitally means Dannii can put out singles whenever she likes without any pressure.

She told News.com/au: ''There's no grand plan or huge comeback or any of those words that for me have an attachment of pressure.

''I just want to do the music for fun and freedom.

''Digitally you can have that freedom now. I've got the money to invest in the music and we just drop it when it's done.

''We can digitally release music without any commitments or hassles, then it's easy to book in shows here and there that work with Ethan.

''There's a lot of planning when you do a big release with a major record label.

''I haven't got time for that anymore.

''I just want to put some new music out, get on stage and do a show. This is all new for me, it's exciting.''

Take That and Dannii Minogue's Australian tour dates are as follows:

Perth Arena November 11

Adelaide Entertainment Centre November 13

Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on November 15

Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on November 17

Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November

Newcastle Entertainment Centre on November 19