Dannii Minogue is set to make her comeback with a new single next month.

The 44-year-old Australian singer - who is the young sister of pop princess Kylie Minogue - hasn't released new music since 2015 single 'Summer of Love', but has been working on new material set to be released later this year.

However, her next song is likely to be premiered at her performance as part of the 40th anniversary of her former record label Central Station Records on August 11.

The former 'X Factor' judge is also believed to have teamed up with 'Cheap Thrills' hitmaker and fellow Australian Sia - who was heavily involved in her older sister Kylie's 2014 record 'Kiss Me Once' - on her comeback.

Teasing the new single, Dannii said told Australia's Herald Sun: ''Between now and Christmas, I will be dropping more music.''

The brunette beauty hasn't brought out a record since 2007's 'Club Disco' LP, and since then she has been trying to adjust to how the music industry works now.

She said in 2015: ''I'm trying to take it all on board and navigate everything that's going on. I definitely have the bug again.''

Dannii has realised just how much the rise in digital music has transformed the way records are produced and promoted, but she believes one thing that hasn't altered is that it still ''comes down to making music you love''.

She said previously: ''The music industry has changed beyond recognition since I last had a record out. It's all downloads and online now. But it still comes down to making music you love.''

The 'Perfection' hitmaker previously said that something was ''holding her back'' from returning to her pop music career, but now she is ''settled'' she is ready to start again.

She said: ''I've been wanting to do music for ages but something was holding me back.

''Now I feel really settled. I feel like I'm in a personal space where I can do it and it's going to be fun.''