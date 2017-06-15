Dannii Minogue helped her sister Kylie ''quietly'' celebrate her birthday.

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker turned 49 on May 28, and whilst she didn't have a particularly public bash, her younger sister Dannii, 45, admits the family did throw her a low-key celebration.

Dannii said: ''We have been celebrating a bit. You do it very quietly, you know us Minogue girls.''

And the former 'X Factor' judge thinks every year she has with Kylie - who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 - is ''precious'', despite the star having the all-clear from the disease for over 10 years.

Dannii added to Australia's 'The Morning Show' on Thursday (15.06.17): ''Yeah, we have had a really good time. Every year is precious. Especially what she has been through. We appreciate every birthday. The lucky ones get to get older.''

The news comes after the 'Spinning Around' musician admitted last month she is still ''not at peace'' with having breast cancer, as undergoing a partial mastectomy and gruelling chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment has had a lasting impact on her life.

She said: ''When I reached my 10-year mark, I burst into tears.

''[I spoke about my diagnosis because] I felt people needed to know something, but no one knows the whole story. It's a lengthy process and it affects everything. Some days, I'm still not at peace with it. I go, 'Dammit, I wish I could just wear what I used to wear and not...'

''It changes a lot of things. It breaks my heart to think about what my family had to go through.''

Kylie is also currently enjoying the single life after splitting from her fiancé Joshua Sasse earlier this year, and is said to be detailing her heartbreak in her upcoming record.

A source said: ''Kylie's album will give fans fly-on-the-wall access to what happened between her and Josh. She has gone into serious detail on some of the songs and it has helped her make sense of everything. It was obviously a very tough time but throwing herself into music has been an amazing help.''