Dannii Minogue says her nude Playboy shoot in 1995 was an ''amazing experience''.

The 47-year-old singer posed naked for the racy magazine over two decades ago, and although she admits her parents didn't want her to strip off for the cover, she has no regrets about the experience.

Speaking in an upcoming interview for Australian television show 'Anh's Brush With Fame', she said: ''Mum and Dad did not want me to do it. They're like 'Once it's done it's done and you can never go back.'

''They offered me this amazing situation to sort a problem I'd got myself into and I don't regret it one bit. It was an amazing experience - I'm still happy with the photos today.''

Previously, Dannii spoke about the shoot when she said she turned to Playboy when she was struggling with debts, and didn't want to ask her fellow musical icon Kylie Minogue for financial help.

Speaking a decade ago in 2009, she said: ''Kylie knew why I was doing it. I could have asked her for the money, but it wasn't in my nature. I never wanted to admit the trouble I was in. I should have been looking at my finances.''

Meanwhile, despite not having regrets over the nude shoot, the 'I Begin To Wonder' singer - who has eight-year-old son Ethan with her ex-partner Kris Smith - previously said she used to be plagued with a number of insecurities about her slender physique because she struggled to find clothes that would fit her ''weird'' shape.

She admitted: ''I always thought there was something wrong with me. I was constantly thinking, 'I'm a really weird shape. Nothing fits me. How do other people just take something off the rack and put it on?'''