Dannii Minogue's son doesn't know she's a pop star.

The 45-year-old beauty has seven-year-old Ethan with her ex-partner Kris Smith, but has revealed her son still hasn't quite worked out his mother's profession.

Dannii shared: ''I'm not sure that he quite puts it all together because he's never there at the show.''

The pop star said the first time Ethan will see her sing will be during Take That's Australian tour later this year, when she will be appearing as the opening act for the British band,

But Dannii did reveal Ethan has seen her sister Kylie in action already.

Speaking to Now To Live, she said: ''He's seen my sister's full show, so I don't know how he kind of works it out.''

Dannii also hinted that her son may follow in her footsteps further down the line.

However, he could seek a career in an entirely different genre, as Ethan is keen on rap music.

Dannii explained: ''He loves pop music, dance music and it's so cute, his favourite rap that he's learnt is from 'The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air'.''

Despite her upcoming tour with Take That, Dannii recently insisted she remains focused on raising her son, meaning she doesn't plan to launch a new album anytime soon.

However, the singer relishes the freedom that comes with being able to release music digitally.

Dannii said: ''There's no grand plan or huge comeback or any of those words that for me have an attachment of pressure.

''I just want to do the music for fun and freedom. Digitally you can have that freedom now. I've got the money to invest in the music and we just drop it when it's done.

''We can digitally release music without any commitments or hassles, then it's easy to book in shows here and there that work with Ethan.''