Danielle Staub has got engaged for the 21st time - and will marry on Monday (04.03.19).

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star only finalised her divorce from third husband Marty Caffrey - who she split from last September after just four months of marriage - earlier this week but she's planning for the future and is set to wed the Duke of Provence, Olivier Maier, following a whirlwind romance.

Her spokesperson, Steve Honig, told E! News: ''Danielle is planning to get married on Monday.''

Danielle met Oliver less than six months ago when he was dating one of her friends and though she initially ''couldn't stand him'', she eventually got to know the ''other side'' of the duke.

She admitted: ''I quite frankly couldn't stand him when I first met him.

''He's so strong-willed, and at first, I read that as rude, and arrogant and entitled. It wasn't until I got to know him that I saw the other side.''

And the 56-year-old star wasn't looking for love following the end of her tumultuous marriage to Marty.

She added to People magazine: ''I wasn't open to it. I was ready to just go out with my girlfriends in Manhattan. I didn't want this.''

Things only turned romantic in February, when the couple shared a kiss at the Baccarat hotel and, though the businessman popped the question on Thursday (28.02.19), he hasn't had time to buy a ring yet so they will do that on Friday (01.03.19).

Danielle - who has daughters Christina, 25, and Jillian, 20, with ex-husband Thomas N. Staub - and Oliver have been celebrating their engagement in St. Barth's, where they fell ''madly in love'' but plan to live in New York City and spend vacations in France.

She gushed: ''We'll be going to castles and all that, and living in Paris for a certain amount of months out of the year.''

And the reality TV star - whose 'Real Housewives' co-stars are expected to attend her wedding in New York - couldn't be happier.

She gushed: ''I'm madly in love. I'm feeling elated and excited for the next stage of my life. I'm going to marry the man of my possible dreams and hopefully I'll spend the rest of my life in bliss.''