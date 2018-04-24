Danielle Lloyd is not in a rush to have another baby.

The 34-year-old model - who has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, four, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and seven-month-old Ronnie, with fiancé Michael O'Neill - has been open about her plan to use gender selection to have a daughter, but won't be doing so any time soon as she and her partner are kept busy with the boys.

Speaking to the latest issue of New! magazine, she said: ''We do still want a little girl. Ronnie's still not sleeping through and I think as time goes on, we're seeing how hard it is with just having one baby and three other children. We're just going to take our time and not rush to have another one.''

However, the couple don't plan to wait too long, as they want the potential siblings to be close in age.

She added: ''It'll be probably early next year.''

But once she's had her fifth child, Danielle has vowed there won't be any more new arrivals in her house.

Asked if she's still planning gender selection, she said: ''Yes definitely - if we choose to have another one. I don't want to regret anything in my life and I feel like this will definitely be my last baby, so I don't want to not do it.''

Though the brunette beauty understand people think choosing the baby's gender is ''not normal'', she doesn't think it's an unreasonable thing to do, especially in her own situation.

She said: ''I'm not worrying about what ayone else says about it.

''At the end of the day, that's what I want to do. I can understand why people think it's not normal. It's available so why wouldn't people do it, if that's what they want? It's not like I'm doing it on my first child and I'm saying, 'I only want one girl.' I've got four boys, so why would anyone begrudge me if I'm having a girl?''