Danielle Lloyd does the school run in her pyjamas.

The 33-year-old former glamour model - who is expecting her first child with partner Michael O'Neill and has sons Archie, six, Harry, five, and George, three, with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - can't be bothered to make the effort to get dressed before dropping her kids off in the morning, so simply takes them out while still in her bedwear, and she doesn't care what the other parents might think of her fashion choice.

Writing in her column for Closer magazine, she shared: ''Getting my three sons up at 7.30am can be tricky. Michael and I will get them ready and give them breakfast then I'll take Archie and Harry to school. Sometimes I'll do the run in my pyjamas - I don't care what I look like. I'll come back and have breakfast at around 9am.''

Danielle admits her fourth pregnancy has left her ''exhausted'' but there are small things she does to stay cheerful and positive as she waits for her fourth boy to make his entrance into the world.

She said: ''My pregnancy has left me feeling exhausted and I don't have a lot of energy. I like to get my nails done as it makes me feel much better.''

After a bitter split from former Tottenham Hotspur soccer player Jamie in 2014, Danielle never dreamed she'd have turned her life around and be as happy as she is now.

She said: ''I still believe in marriage, despite my past experiences. There are the right people for each of us and the wrong people - it's just a case of waiting until the ideal person comes along. I couldn't have imagined three years ago I'd have a future as bright as the one I have ahead of me, a fiancé and a baby boy on the way. You shouldn't ever give up hope of a happy ending.''