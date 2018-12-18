Danielle Lloyd hopes gender selection treatment means she'll have twin daughters this time next year.
Danielle Lloyd hopes to have twin daughters by next Christmas.
The 34-year-old model - who has sons Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and five-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and Ronnie, 15 months, with fiance Michael O'Neill - is planning to jet to Dubai to undergo controversial gender selection treatment in the next few months and it would be a ''dream come true'' if she manages to successfully have two female embryos implanted.
She told Closer magazine: ''Next year, if all goes to plan, I'll have my baby girl.''
''And as there's an increased chance of twins with IVF, we might end up with twin daughters next Christmas.
''Imagine that! That would be a dream come true. I'd love twin girls - that would definitely increase the girl to boy ratio in our household. That would make me a mother of six - wow!''
Danielle admitted lots of people have been trying to dissuade her from having the treatment but she's determined to have a daughter.
She said: ''People think I only want a girl so I can dress her up, but that's not the case.
''I want a girl because of the amazing relationship I have with my mum. I can't imagine going through life and not having that with a daughter.
''Plus, my boys are amazing but they're going to leave me when they get girlfriends aren't they?
''Everyone has been trying to put me off but I'm going to do it anyway. I don't want to get to 60 and regret not having my girl.''
Ahead of undergoing the treatment, the brunette beauty wants to be as healthy as possible.
She said: ''Come January, I'm going to really focus on getting my body as healthy as I can for the gender selection procedure.
''I don't have to follow a specific diet, but you've got to inject yourself every day and it can be quite strenuous on your body.
''Stress levels are a big issue - you've got to relax and keep your stress levels as low as possible.
''That's why it's good we're going to Dubai to do it - I can relax in the sunshine.''
