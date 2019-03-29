Danielle Lloyd wants to ''save the money'' she planned to spend on gender selection treatment.

The 35-year-old model - who has Archie, eight, Harry, seven, and five-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara and 18-month-old Reggie with fiancé Michael O'Neill - has made no secret of her desire to have a daughter, and while she's booked into a fertility clinic later this year, she's now ''glued'' to a book advising her on the best way to conceive a girl naturally.

She said:'' I'm definitely going to have one more. Michael wants another and the boys keep asking if there's a girl in my tummy yet. I'm meant to be having gender selection abroad in August but I've got a book on how to conceive a girl, which I'm glued to. I've been following the advice about the best time to conceive and taking a pregnancy test every month to check. I've been thinking I should just save the money and actually have sex!''

The brunette beauty is week away from marrying Michael and she's delighted with how much her life has turned around following her divorce from Jamie five years ago.

Speaking to the latest issue of Closer magazine, she said: ''I remember thinking at the time, 'Who'd want to go out with me as a mum of three?' A lot of men would have been put off, but Michael's a big kid himself and adores the boys. It's lovely to be with someone who's not full of themselves and will happily put the bins out - he keeps me grounded.''

Danielle recently insisted gender selection didn't make her ''ungrateful'' for her sons, it's just that she'd love to complete her family with a girl.

She said: ''For me, I don't see the ethical reasons [against it]. I've got four boys, so the whole reason for me to do it is for family balance, rather in some countries they do it because a boy is seen as more valuable. I can understand why people get upset and I get women messaging me saying, 'I can't even have one child, you're so ungrateful.'

''I'm not ungrateful, I love my boys; they want a girl as much as me. They'll say, 'Is our sister in your belly yet?'

''It's my life and you only get one. Everyone is entitled to live theirs how they want to, and if that is me getting gender selection because I want a little girl I don't think anyone should begrudge me [of that].''