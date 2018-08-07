Danielle Lloyd and her fiancé Michael O'Neill will marry next year in front of their closest family members.

The former glamour model has revealed that she and Michael have drawn up a ''strict'' guestlist which is comprised of ''immediate family'' only and that is because neither of them want a lot of fuss.

Speaking to Closer magazine, she said: ''Michael and I are both laid back and just go with the flow. We've been so strict with the guest list - immediate family only. It suits Michael - he isn't shy but he doesn't like fuss. It'll be the people we love the most then we'll get really drunk afterwards - at least if I do something stupid there won't be loads of people there to witness it!''

Danielle, 34, was previously married to soccer player Jamie O'Hara from 2012 until 2014 and they share three sons; Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, four.

Their split was less than amicable and old wounds were re-opened when Jamie, 31, appeared on 'Celebrity Big Brother' and openly talked about their problems in their relationship with the other housemates.

However, relations between the pair are currently good and Danielle insists it's important for them to be civil for the sake of their three boys.

The brunette beauty - who has 11-month-old son Ronnie with Michael - said: ''We're civil for the kids, and that's it really ... if you're raising kids with your ex, you've just got to think about the children and their feelings and that's all you can do.''

Danielle is certain she has found the one in Michael and has praised him for being a great dad.

She said: ''Michael's amazing. He's a natural step-dad and does everything with them. If I have to travel somewhere for work, he'll be fine with the four of them on his own.

''They love him so much. I'm the one who cooks and cleans but if they want to have fun they go to him.''