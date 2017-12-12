Danielle Lloyd is reportedly set to get married abroad in just five weeks' time.

The 33-year-old former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star has been planning her nuptials to her beau Michael O'Neill since their son Ronnie was born in September and it's believed the pair will tie the knot on a Caribbean beach in front of their close family.

A source told The SunOnline: ''Danielle and Michael have kept things massively low-key but they've been thinking about getting the wedding sorted since baby Ronnie arrived in September and now their plans are coming together. They wanted to go abroad, so they're probably going to Jamaica - definitely to the Caribbean.

''Michael absolutely hates being in the spotlight, it's just not his thing so they've been keeping the whole thing quiet so that both of them have something very intimate.''

Not only are the couple looking forward to finally becoming husband and wife but they're also excited to see the start of 2018 in under the tropical sunshine.

The insider explained: ''It's going to be close friends and family only, and obviously the children. Winter sunshine seems like the perfect setting for New Year wedding and they just can't wait to say their vows.''

And, although Ronnie is only three months old, the brunette beauty - who also has Archie, seven, Harry, six, and George, four, with her ex-husband Jamie O'Hara - has made no secret of the fact she'd like to add another one to her brood in the future.

She said recently: ''I'd have another one though, I'd like a girl.

''If I was to have another one, I'd hope it was a girl, I feel so lonely in the house. They all do boys stuff and I'm like the cleaner and the cook! The boys are amazing, they're so good with Ronnie, they kiss him and cuddle him all the time. They want a girl as much as I do though. They all keep saying, 'I want a sister!' ''