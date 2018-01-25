Danielle Lloyd's sex life is ''better than ever.

The 34-year-old model - who has sons Archie, seven, Harry, six, and three-year-old George with ex-husband Jamie O'Hara, and four-month-old Ronnie with fiancé Michael O'Neill - insists her hectic home life hasn't put her off getting intimate and she and her partner have ''plenty'' of alone time together because her kids have a regular routine.

In an interview with Closer magazine, she told : ''Having kids hasn't affected my sex life. In fact, it's better than ever! My kids all go to bed at 7pm so I've got plenty of time to have fun. We always make time for each other and that's the key to a happy relationship.''

And Danielle admitted she'd consider going under the knife to make things even better if she felt having so many kids had affected her pleasure.

She said: ''I don't need a designer vagina - mine is perfectly fine. But if anything drops, then I'd consider one in the future.''

Danielle and Michael are currently planning their wedding, and though they haven't fixed a date for their low-key nuptials, they could happen any time soon.

She said: ''We're just waiting for our family to send us the dates they're available and then we're going to go abroad to get married in the sun.

''There aren't going to be any celebs - I don't want it to be a big spectacle.

''Michael is really shy so the idea of being the centre of attention is his worst nightmare. I'll have to be centre of attention instead - I love it.''