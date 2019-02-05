Danielle Lloyd nearly bled to death after undergoing a botched boob job.

The 35-year-old model has ruled out ever having plastic surgery again after her breast exploded and she had to be rushed to hospital.

Recalling the traumatic experience, she shared: ''I woke up the next day in a pool of blood. I didn't know what had gone on, but my breast had burst open in the middle of the night and I had to get rushed to hospital.

''They put me back down into theatre and when they took the implant out they found a blood clot and basically I started to bleed to death.''

Danielle lost six pints of blood due to her botched boob job and she was forced to have a ''major transfusion'' in order to keep her alive.

She explained: ''I lost six pints of blood and you've only got six in your body so I had to have a major transfusion. I didn't know all this because I was under anaesthetic, but when I came back round I was terrified.''

In retrospect, Danielle now regrets having turned to surgery in a bid to boost her self-esteem.

And the model is now determined to encourage women who share her insecurities to learn to embrace their perceived imperfections.

She told the BBC: ''I think I was just looking for something to make me more confident and I do regret that now. But my boobs were my day job and they made me a lot of money.

''I always try to put people off [cosmetic surgery]. Ladies should just be happy. Be happy with yourself. My goal now is to be happy, healthy and eat well.''